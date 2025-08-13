Matrox Video to Unveil ORIGIN Fabric at IBC2025

MONTREAL—Matrox Video will debut its ORIGIN Fabric, designed for developers to share content among media applications using the most efficient available connections during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Matrox ORIGIN Fabric serves as a universal transport layer that intelligently handles routing and includes built-in redundancy.

“With the introduction of Matrox ORIGIN Fabric, we are addressing the critical need for efficient and scalable asynchronous transport in modern media workflows,” Francesco Scartozzi, vice president of sales and business development at Matrox Video, said.

“It simplifies the process by replacing complex point-to-point connections with an intelligent transport layer that handles routing and has built-in redundancy. It also optimizes transport across standard IT equipment, providing automatic failover through multiple media services.”

Matrox ORIGIN Fabric is a low-level C++ SDK that enables asynchronous media content sharing between applications using the most efficient transport available. Extracted from the scalable, resilient media fabric layer at the core of the Matrox ORIGIN asynchronous media framework, Matrox ORIGIN Fabric gives OEMs and software developers the ability to improve performance and interoperability without re-architecting existing applications,” the company said.

Matrox ORIGIN is the media-aware development framework from which Matrox ORIGIN Fabric was extracted and enhanced. It aligns with the EBU and Linux Foundation’s Media eXchange Layer (MXL) initiative, which promotes open, modular, software-defined IP media infrastructures.

It enables developers to build asynchronous, media-aware systems using off-the-shelf IT hardware and cloud platforms. With its modular architecture, REST APIs and scalable SDKs, it supports platform-agnostic deployment and reflects MXL’s vision for flexible, interoperable media workflows.

The company will demo Matrox ORIGIN running on the latest Intel Xeon 6 processors. “Intel Xeon 6 for Network and Edge, with integrated Intel Ethernet, is designed to simplify system architecture and deployment while delivering new levels of performance and efficiency. This translates to lower total cost of ownership, as well as flexibility that enables the ecosystem to build more agile and powerful solutions ready for the demands of the future,” said Nagesh Puppala, general manager of the Media & Entertainment Solutions Division at Intel. “Through valued collaboration, Intel and Matrox Video are ready to support the industry transition to open architectures and COTS hardware for next-generation production environments.”

Matrox Video will also showcase a comprehensive lineup of IP media solutions, including Avio 2 IP KVM extenders supporting IPMX, ST 2110 and NMOS; ConvertIP Series of ST 2110/IPMX encoders, decoders and converters; Vion multichannel 4K IP video gateway; Monarch EDGE low-latency encoders and decoders for remote production and contribution; and a range of developer tools, including SDI I/O cards and ST 2110 Network Interface Controller cards (NICs), H.264 encoder and decoder cards and SDKs.

See Matrox at IBC2025 Stand 7.B15.

More information is available on the company’s website.