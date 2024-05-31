TV Tech Weekly Product News Wrap-Up

Busy this week catching up from the Memorial Day holiday? Our TV Tech weekly wrap-up of all our coverage of new products, services and deployments will get you back on top of things. The coverage is listed from the newest on May 31 back to Monday May 28.

Vislink Launches New INCAM-GV RF and 5G Transmitters for Latest Grass Valley Cameras

The INCAM-GV is a fully integrated HEVC 4K UHD, HDR-ready wireless system for Grass Valley LDX 100 Series live production cameras.

TVRI Taps Ateme for Transition to 4K UHD OTT Streaming

Ateme has announced that the Indonesian public broadcaster TVRI is making the transition to 4K UHD OTT streaming using Ateme technologies.

SMPTE Committee Conducts `Circle of Confusion’ Test

SMPTE and members of its Rapid Industry Solutions, On-Set Virtual Production (RIS-OSVP) initiative recently orchestrated a camera and lens measurement study to test and validate the optical model for accurately determining the circle of confusion and the near and far focus planes.

FCC Media Bureau Incorporates 2020 Census Data into TVStudy Software

The FCC Media Bureau has announced that effective August 1, 2024 the Commission’s TVStudy software will incorporate the most recent U.S. Census Bureau decennial Census block and population data (2020 Census Data).

CommScope to Buy Cable Business Assets of Casa Systems for $45.1M

CommScope has announced that it will pay $45,100,000 to purchase Casa Systems’ cable business assets through an auction process under section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code.

‘The Old Investment Cycles of Broadcast Technology are Being Run Over’

ITN's director of technology, production and innovation Jon Roberts and Johnny McGuigan, the BBC's director of news streaming, discuss the evolution of technology in the newsroom.

RF at the 2024 NAB Show—Part 1: Products

Doug Lung discusses some gear from the show floor that caught his eye.

Virtual Sets, Advanced News Graphics Come of Age

It's happened: The realistic virtual sets and advanced news graphics that have been wowing TV viewers for years have become accepted elements of broadcast production.

Amazon Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Fire TV Devices with an AI Upgrade

As Amazon celebrates the 10th anniversary of the launch of the first Fire TV devices in 2014, the company has unveiled new AI-powered search capabilities for the devices.

IAB Tech Lab Expands Open Measurement SDK Capabilities to Support Samsung and LG TVs

The global body that sets technical standards for digital advertising has expanded the reach of its measurement software development kit to include Samsung and LG.

AccuWeather Inks Deal With Comcast Technology Solutions For Channel Origination

AccuWeather has selected Comcast Technology Solutions’ (CTS’) Managed Channel Origination (MCO) to create, manage and distribute linear TV, on-demand video and over-the-top (OTT) channels to North American audiences.

Viant Integrates with Google Cloud’s BigQuery Data Clean Rooms

The ad tech company Viant Technology Inc. has announced a new integration with Google Cloud’s BigQuery data clean rooms that enables the seamless onboarding of privacy-safe, first-party data from the Google Cloud ecosystem into the Viant Data Platform (VDP).

Comcast’s StreamSaver Streaming Bundle Goes Live

Comcast has officially launched its discounted $15-a-month StreamSaver streaming bundle of Netflix, Peacock and Apple TV+ services.

AIMS Opens Call for Presentations for Media-Over-IP Pavilion at AES New York

AIMS has announced it will once again collaborate with the Audio Engineering Society (AES) to bring the popular Media-Over-IP Pavilion to the AES New York show, being held October 8-10.

Hollyland Technology Unveils Pyro Wireless Video Transmission Series

Hollyland Technology has launched Pyro, a wireless video transmission system designed for the multi-person, mobile transmission and monitoring requirements of small to midsize TV crews.

SWR Deploys Rohde & Schwarz Pixel Power Software Playout Solution

Regional German broadcaster Südwestrundfunk (SWR) has deployed the Rohde & Schwarz Pixel Power graphics and playout solution.

Vizrt Integrates HTML Graphics System with Dalet News Production System

Vizrt has integrated Viz Pilot Edge, the company’s newsroom HTML-based templated graphics system, with the Dalet Galaxy five news production and distribution solution.

ZOO Establishes ZOO Italy, Launches Dubbing Studios in Milan

ZOO Digital, a global provider of localization and media services to the entertainment industry, has launched ZOO dubbing studios in Milan and established ZOO Italy.

Tucson TV Stations Launch NextGen TV Services

Six stations have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 broadcasts in the Tucson, Ariz., area, including the ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Telemundo and PBS affiliates.

Obsidian Lighting Control ONYX 4.10 Software Now Available

Obsidian Control Systems has introduced ONYX 4.10, the latest iteration of the popular lighting control software for NX consoles and PC systems.

France Télévisions Upgrades to Grass Valley Kaleido-IP Video Multiviewer

French National Public TV Broadcaster France Télévisions, rebranded as france tv, has selected Grass Valley’s next-generation Kaleido KIP-X240 IP Multiviewer as part of an enterprise wide transition from SDI to SMPTE-2110 (ST-2110).

WSC Sports Unveils Trio Of AI-Driven Content Solutions

WSC Sports has introduced three additions to its product portfolio for sports ecosystem companies that address content management, creation and distribution and leverage artificial intelligence.

OBS Taps Alibaba Cloud for AI-Enhanced Multicamera Replays at Paris 2024

Olympic Broadcasting Services recently tested AI-enhanced multcamera replay tech from Alibaba Cloud at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai in preparation for deployment at the Olympic Games in Paris, July 26-Aug. 11.

WENH-TV Improves OTA Reliability With Hitachi-Comark Parallax