Hollyland Technology Unveils Pyro Wireless Video Transmission Series

IRVINE, Calif.—Hollyland Technology has launched Pyro, a wireless video transmission system designed for the multi-person, mobile transmission and monitoring requirements of small to mid-size TV crews.

The Pyro series consists of the Pyro H transmitter and receiver with HDMI input/output and loopout, the Pyro S, with both HDMI and SDI input/output, and the Pyro 7, a 7-inch transceiving wireless monitor. A single Pyro transmitter supports up to four receivers, the company said.

Hollyland developed 2.4GHz and 5GHz Auto Dual-band frequency Hopping (ADH) wireless tech for the Pyro series. It enhances interference protection while reducing lag and improving range. ADH enables the Pyro S to deliver excellent wireless video quality to four independent monitors at long ranges, it said.

Users can optimize video monitoring performance depending on their requirements. The easy mode selection interface enables users to experience smooth frame rate and low latency, or enhanced video clarity, it said.

Smooth mode and HD mode are available for different shooting scenarios. In Smooth mode, Pyro emphasizes smooth, low-latency playback by dynamically adjusting the bitrate to achieve a steady latency of 50ms and a transmission distance of 650 feet (200 meters), it said.

HD mode provides superior image quality at a bit rate of 8-12 Mbps up to 1,300 feet (400 meters). Transmission range is line-of-sight, based on interference-free laboratory measurements, the company said.

Pyro H’s HDMI input/output and loopout feature allows users to connect a camera and transmitter. Signals can be sent to receivers while monitoring the view from the loopout port. With both HDMI and SDI input and output, the Pyro S is suitable for professional shooting and smaller commercial projects, it said.

The Pyro 7 supports HDMI and SDI input/output and loopout, allowing users to choose the best connection based on their shooting needs and equipment.

Pyro features a lightweight, aerospace-grade magnesium-aluminum alloy shell. The Pyro H and Pyro S solutions offer a color LCD display on both the transmitter and receiver, it said.

The products are available through distributors and via the company’s Amazon store .