Samsung, LG Adopt IAB Software Kit for CTV Ad Measurement

NEW YORK—The global body that sets technical standards for digital advertising has expanded the reach of its measurement software development kit to include Samsung and LG.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Tech Lab’s decision to include the companies in its Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK) is seen as an important step on the road to establishing a standardized, reliable measurement of viewing across all digital platforms, the lab said.

"We're seeing the importance of standardizing campaign measurement and verification across digital ad platforms, especially with CTV's [connected TV’s] growth," said IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony Katsur. "By expanding OM SDK for CTV to encompass additional platforms, we're ensuring advertisers and agencies access consistent, normalized measurement metrics, ultimately addressing industry demands for improved cross-device and environment measurement, which supports increased ad spend on CTV platforms."

The software development kit is widely adopted for iOS, Android and web video platforms. It is now extending its reach to encompass CTV with a holistic measurement solution. The addition of Samsung and LG means many more CTV households are covered by OM SDK. CTV households now account for 40% of the market, IAB Tech Lab said.

OM SDK for CTV aims to address the fragmentation of measurement signals across various platforms with a unified framework for measuring CTV-specific viewability signals, such as TV off, device type and viewing duration, similar to its implementation in mobile apps and web video, the lab said.

The kit’s signals can provide advertisers and ad buyers with standardized measurement, thereby helping them address the escalating complexity of CTV inventory and ensuring campaign transparency and accountability, it said.

More information on OM SDK for CTV and integration guidelines is available on the lab’s website .