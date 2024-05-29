AIMS Opens Call for Presentations for Media-Over-IP Pavilion at AES New York

AIMS has announced it will once again collaborate with the Audio Engineering Society (AES) to bring the popular Media-Over-IP Pavilion to the AES New York show, being held October 8-10.

AES New York is collocated with NAB Show NY 2024 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

The Media-Over-IP Pavilion will be an exclusive one-day event held on October 9. Following a very successful event last year, AIMS is pleased to partner with AES again to promote and educate the industry about media networking open standards.

The Media-Over-IP Pavilion will address all professional media networking topics, with particular emphasis on the AES67 standard, specifications in the AIMS Roadmap, and case study presentations. Its focal point will be the Media-Over-IP Pavilion Theater, which will host a continuous program of 30-minute presentations covering the latest developments in this constantly evolving field, the group said.

AIMs said the call for presentations is open to end users, industry associations, solutions providers, and technology developers, who are invited to share their knowledge and perspectives on how developments in IP networking will impact the Pro Audio, Broadcast and Pro AV industries.

“The Media-Over-IP Pavilion Theater has become a must-see attraction at the AES Show, providing all attendees with the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from top media networking experts,” said Terry Holton, chairman of the AIMS Audio Working Group. “We’re excited to bring this unique platform back to New York to educate the industry on the many different aspects of professional media networking.”

Applications for presentations must be submitted by July 8. More information and the submission form are available here.