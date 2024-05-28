Vizrt Integrates HTML Graphics System with Dalet News Production System

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has integrated Viz Pilot Edge, the company’s newsroom HTML-based templated graphics system, with the Dalet Galaxy five news production and distribution solution, Vizrt said today.

Viz Pilot Edge is designed for the newsroom to help journalists create story-centric, engaging content faster and more efficiently. The recently introduced Viz Pilot Edge 3 features a new web-based interface that makes newsroom graphics production simpler and seamless, it said.

To ensure efficiency and a fast turnaround of stories, Viz Pilot Edge is now directly accessible from the Dalet Galaxy.

“At Vizrt, we are committed to continuously empowering newsrooms with the tools and technology to boost workflows and succeed in a rapidly evolving media landscape. This collaboration is a step forward to give journalists the independence and power to elevate storytelling with visually compelling content that audiences expect,” said Ionut Pogacean, senior product manager for Viz Pilot Edge.

The integration brings the templated graphics capabilities of Viz Pilot Edge directly into Dalet’s solution for unified news operations. Journalists and editors can now access the latest Viz graphical elements directly from their existing Dalet newsroom workflows, the company said.

“News professionals must have a seamless experience throughout their day-to-day operations,” said Aaron Kroger, product marketing lead at Dalet. “Having Viz Pilot Edge integrated within their existing tools creates this experience.”

More information is available on the Vizrt website .