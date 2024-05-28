Obsidian Lighting Control ONYX 4.10 Software Now Available

Obsidian Control Systems has introduced ONYX 4.10, the latest iteration of the popular lighting control software for NX consoles and PC systems.

The new ONYX 4.10 includes a host of improvements that the company said are designed to streamlining navigation and provide an even more intuitive lighting control experience while opening up new possibilities for creative programming.

Key updates in ONYX 4.10 include:

NDI Streaming Video. ONYX now supports the NDI network protocol, facilitating real-time transmission of audio and video signals over networks. Users can seamlessly capture high-quality streaming video feeds directly from external media servers into the DyLOS library. This upgrade feature allows for a fluid transmission of video content over all lighting, video walls, and projectors, empowering designers to fully manage visual elements in any event space. Additionally, NDI streaming enhances compatibility with ProPresenter, a popular presentation software often utilized in worship environments.

Enhanced Audio Input, Filter and Analyzer. ONYX 4.10 introduces audio input, filter, and analyzer processors (including NDI and ASIO), enabling manipulation of graphics based on audio input. This includes features like beat-tap processing, Ableton support, third-party ASIO driver support, MIDI Clock support, and more. These enhancements cater to the specific needs of designers working on high-energy lighting programming typical of music festivals, EDM shows or clubs, offering greater flexibility and control over audio-responsive visual effects.

Enhanced Override options. Output overrides, including Park, Default, Highlight, and Offset, are now available as customizable presets within a dedicated programmer context. This allows users to fine-tune output settings with greater precision, making it easier and faster to manipulate cues and achieve the desired lighting effect.

Added Exterior Trigger support. ONYX now includes direct support for exterior triggers, with added compatibility for Telnet and UDP commands for cue triggering. This new feature simplifies cue activation and is particularly beneficial in integration scenarios such as themed environments where external triggering systems are commonly utilized.

Full ONYX 4.10 release notes and ONYX 4.10 software download is available here .