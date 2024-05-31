FCC Media Bureau Incorporates 2020 Census Data into TVStudy Software

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The FCC Media Bureau has announced that effective August 1, 2024 the Commission’s TVStudy software will incorporate the most recent U.S. Census Bureau decennial Census block and population data (2020 Census Data).

The Commission’s TVStudy software is used to perform coverage and interference analysis of television stations in connection with the preparation and processing of full power rulemaking petitions to allot channels to the Table of TV Allotments and in applications prepared by television licensees and permittees when they seek to modify their facilities, the agency said.

The move means that all television broadcast applications filed on or after August 1, 2024, will be required to utilize 2020 Census Data for purposes of conducting interference analyses, the Media Bureau reported. Those who don’t use the 2020 data will be required to amend their applications and may see their applications dismissed “as defective.”

The Media Bureau also noted that in a separate Public Notice, The Office of Engineering and Technology announced the release of updated TVStudy software (Version 2.3.0).

The TVStudy Version 2.3.0 software, the TVStudy 2.3.0 Installation and Upgrade Guide, and the template XML file are all available on the TVStudy website at http://www.fcc.gov/oet/tvstudy .

The agency also stressed that a full list of changes from TVStudy Version 2.2.5 is included in the “Differences Between 2.3.0 and 2.2.5” section of the Change Log in the TVStudy 2.3.0 Installation and Upgrade Guide.

The agency said that further information regarding this Public Notice can be obtained by contacting Kevin Harding at (202) 418-7077 or Kevin.Harding@fcc.gov; or Mark Colombo at (202) 418-7611 or Mark.Colombo@fcc.gov.