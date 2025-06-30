DoubleVerify Debuts Attention Measurement for Social Media

NEW YORK, N.Y.—DoubleVerify (DV) has announced the launch of DV Authentic Attention for Social. The product will first launch with Snap, the owner of Snapchat.

The new solution marks an expansion of DV’s attention measurement capabilities from the open web and CTV into social media for a more complete view of cross-platform effectiveness.

“Snap’s immersive, high-impact environment makes it an ideal platform to demonstrate how attention can drive better outcomes across social environments,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “This will give advertisers further visibility into how users engage with their campaigns, transforming how performance is measured and empowering smarter, more impactful media investment decisions.”

The new offering combines DV’s scalable ad exposure data, including key metrics such as viewable time and screen share, with eyes-on-screen ad signals from Lumen Research. The two companies said this created the most holistic attention solution available for advertisers seeking to measure their performance on Snapchat at scale.

This is also the first solution on Snapchat to combine impression-level ad exposure metrics with eyes-on-screen data, delivering an unprecedented level of attention insight across their platform.

More specifically, the solution enables advertisers to assess media performance on Snapchat with greater precision, helping inform budget decisions, validate campaign impact, and drive stronger ROI. As part of that, DV Authentic Attention offers three main metrics:

Ad Focus – Evaluates the ad's ability to capture eye gaze, helping marketers understand the likelihood of an ad reaching users.

Dwell Time – Measures how long an ad holds a user’s attention, quantifying in seconds the focus each ad receives to inform creative optimization.

Attention Index – Offers an overall measure of attention on Snap and enables advertisers to benchmark their results against peer performance within their vertical.

By measuring at the impression level, DV captures granular data that reveals the specific drivers of attention within each campaign, which powers insights that surpass the aggregated reporting used by other attention offerings on Social. For Snap advertisers, this enables a deeper understanding of how creative, placements, and activation strategies ultimately impact user attention.

DV Authentic Attention is a key component of DV's Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad optimization, and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize media performance and ROAS. As part of media verification, DV Authentic Attention helps advertisers understand how effectively their ads capture attention and drive user engagement––data signals that are correlated with campaign performance.

With this release, DV and Snap said that they are expanding their joint measurement capabilities, building on DV’s existing fraud, brand suitability, and viewability measurement on Snapchat, while bringing DV’s attention measurement capabilities to Social for the first time, alongside coverage on the open web and CTV.

DV Authentic Attention for Social is now globally available on Snapchat, with additional platform integrations coming throughout 2025.