Tucson TV Stations Launch NextGen TV Services

TUSCON—Six stations have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 broadcasts in the Tucson, Ariz., area.

The six stations are: NBCUniversal Local’s KHRR-TV / Telemundo 40 (channel 40.1); Allen Media Broadcasting’s KVOA-TV / NBC (channel 4.1); Gray Television’s KOLD-TV / CBS (channel 13.1); KUAT-TV / PBS (channel 6.1); Scripps KGUN-TV / ABC (channel 9.1); and Tegna’s KMSB-TV / FOX (channel 11.1).

The Tucson host station for the NextGen TV broadcasts is the Telemundo station KHRR-TV.

“In addition to delivering enhanced audio and video, NextGen TV enables personalized, customized and interactive experiences to be integrated into over-the-air television for the first time, which NBC and Telemundo stations began launching across the nation last month,” said Clarence Hau, senior vice president, standards, policy & emerging technology for NBCUniversal. “These innovative features, which include the ability to restart a program when joined in progress, are now available on NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo stations in Arizona.”

