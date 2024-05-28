Tucson TV Stations Launch NextGen TV Services
Six stations, including the ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Telemundo and PBS affiliates, have launched ATSC 3.0 broadcasts
TUSCON—Six stations have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 broadcasts in the Tucson, Ariz., area.
The six stations are: NBCUniversal Local’s KHRR-TV / Telemundo 40 (channel 40.1); Allen Media Broadcasting’s KVOA-TV / NBC (channel 4.1); Gray Television’s KOLD-TV / CBS (channel 13.1); KUAT-TV / PBS (channel 6.1); Scripps KGUN-TV / ABC (channel 9.1); and Tegna’s KMSB-TV / FOX (channel 11.1).
The Tucson host station for the NextGen TV broadcasts is the Telemundo station KHRR-TV.
“In addition to delivering enhanced audio and video, NextGen TV enables personalized, customized and interactive experiences to be integrated into over-the-air television for the first time, which NBC and Telemundo stations began launching across the nation last month,” said Clarence Hau, senior vice president, standards, policy & emerging technology for NBCUniversal. “These innovative features, which include the ability to restart a program when joined in progress, are now available on NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo stations in Arizona.”
TV Tech has been tracking all of the launches of NextGen TV broadcasts, which provide broadcasters with the opportunity to provide many advanced features like HDR video, interactive content, datacasting and other services.
Our list of markets where the broadcasts are available is hereand our full coverage is available here.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.