AccuWeather Signs Weather Data Deal with AI Search Provider Perplexity

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.—AccuWeather has announced a deal with Perplexity, a AI-powered search and answer engine, that will bring AccuWeather's weather data and severe weather alerts directly to millions of Perplexity users.

As part of the agreement, AccuWeather's highly localized (hyperlocal) forecasts, real-time data, and exclusive features, including MinuteCast and RealFeel Temperature, will power Perplexity's dedicated weather answer page, generative AI responses to weather-related user queries on Perplexity's platform, and other Perplexity experiences that will be launched in the future.

"We feel strongly that bringing our potentially lifesaving weather forecasts and information directly to Perplexity's users is paramount to AccuWeather's mission of saving lives and protecting property," said Steven R. Smith, CEO at AccuWeather. "By partnering with Perplexity's groundbreaking technology, we're making it even easier for people to access AccuWeather's known and trusted critical weather forecasts, seamlessly integrated into the AI-powered experiences they rely on daily."

Perplexity said that it chose AccuWeather as its exclusive weather data partner because of AccuWeather's proven accuracy and its robust database of weather information, which features over 300 parameters and more than 70 years of historical data.

In addition to comprehensive daily and hourly forecasts, the partnership will provide Perplexity users with direct access to AccuWeather's severe weather alerts. Initially, users can access these alerts on demand through the Perplexity app and website.

"Perplexity is committed to delivering accurate answers for any question, any time," said Aravind Srinivas, CEO at Perplexity. "Weather affects many kinds of decision-making, so it's natural to integrate AccuWeather's trusted data into our answers."

Perplexity is available in the app store and online at https://www.perplexity.com .