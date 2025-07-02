Riedel Communications Unveils RefSuite Sports Ecosystem

RefCam is one of RefSuite’s five integrated modules.

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications today launched RefSuite for professional sports workflows.

RefSuite combines hardware, software, cloud services and 24/7 remote operations into one seamless ecosystem designed to transform refereeing, coaching and broadcast operations across live sports environments, the company said.

Developed in with referees and industry stakeholders, RefSuite brings together five tightly integrated modules: RefCam, RefBox, RefComms, CoachComms and RefCloud. From head-mounted referee cameras and FIFA Quality-certified Video Assistant Referee (VAR) systems to Bolero S-based wireless comms and cloud-based media management, RefSuite enables coordination, performance and decision-making while delivering unseen/immersive broadcast perspectives, Riedel said.

“RefSuite is the culmination of years of field experience, product innovation and direct collaboration with the world’s leading sports organizations,” Riedel CEO, Managed Technology Lutz Rathmann said. “With each module already proven in high-profile deployments worldwide, RefSuite represents a decisive move away from fragmented solutions—delivering a cohesive, future-ready platform that empowers officiating, coaching and broadcast teams alike.”

RefSuite’s modular design ensures maximum scalability and flexibility. It can be deployed for elite-level tournaments, national leagues or at training grounds and can be adapted to each user’s requirements and scale.

RefCam delivers stabilized, broadcast-grade referee POV video, while the RefBox VAR review system offers intuitive, synchronous control of all video sources for instant analysis, playback and clip export. RefComms and CoachComms provide encrypted, low-latency referee and team communication, complemented by the RefCloud media cloud as a central hub for secure media storage, review, and collaboration, the company said.

The ecosystem can be extended with Riedel’s Easy5G Private 5G network solution, offering high-speed, secure data transmission for full-pitch RefCam video streaming or remote RefBox review workflows. Combined with optional centralized monitoring and support via Riedel’s Remote Operations Center (ROC), this Managed Technology offering is a turnkey solution.

“RefSuite represents our vision of seamless delivery—a unified technology and service model designed to meet the demanding needs of international federations, leagues, broadcasters and production partners,” Ridel Executive Director of Global Events Marc Schneider said.

RefSuite is available now through Riedel’s global Managed Technology service offering.

More information is available on the company’s website.