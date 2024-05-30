AccuWeather Inks Deal With Comcast Technology Solutions For Channel Origination

DENVER—AccuWeather has selected Comcast Technology Solutions’ (CTS’) Managed Channel Origination (MCO) to create, manage and distribute linear TV, on-demand video and over-the-top (OTT) channels to North American audiences.

CTS’ Managed Channel Origination provides a fully managed 24x7 service. Its aim is to improve operational efficiency, reduce capital expenses and future-proof the ability of users to monetize viewing experiences at scale, the company said.

It offers media companies and broadcasters a platform for a unified video workflow from acquisition to delivery, it said.

The AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW, with AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy forecasts, provide viewers the latest in breaking weather and videos and delivers stories illuminating the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health, travel and other everyday activities. It offers social weather content from popular platforms and long-form storytelling of major weather events and environmental wonders around the world.

“AccuWeather is synonymous with providing timely, accurate, and enlightening weather information that impacts the lives of millions of viewers,” said CTS senior vice president and general manager of Streaming, Broadcast & Advertising Bart Spriester. “We’re very proud that they have entrusted our Managed Channel Origination service to economically streamline their ability to reach and monetize audiences at scale. Our commitment with MCO is to help companies reduce capital costs and improve operational efficiency through a unique combination of capabilities that only Comcast Technology Solutions can bring to bear.”

Comcast Technology Solutions has provided Managed Channel Origination for hundreds of channels from its U.S facilities to serve North American audiences. Last year, the company extended its MCO capabilities to EMEA by leveraging Sky’s master control video and metadata platforms coupled with the CTS portfolio of solutions, it said.

Managed Channel Origination provides media companies a unified workflow with 24x7 service level agreements (SLAs). It enables organizations to acquire, prepare, create, package and deliver linear TV and OTT channels, it said.

