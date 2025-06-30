Avid Releases Full Integration of MediaCentral, Wolftech News

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid today released its fully integrated news platform, uniting MediaCentral and Wolftech News in a single newsroom solution, and will demonstrate it live during IBC 2025, Sept. 12-15, at the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Center.

Redefining newsroom collaboration with a story-centric workflow designed for today’s multiplatform news environment, the combined offering enables news teams to plan, create, publish and amplify stories, reaching audiences where they are when they want news. The integration empowers newsrooms to focus on impactful storytelling instead of administrative overhead, Avid said.

Now commercially available as a production-ready offering after its debut at NAB Show, the integration of MediaCentral and Wolftech News within the MediaCentral Cloud UX brings together planning, story writing, media production and resource management in one AI-powered environment accessible from anywhere, Avid said.

“Avid is equipping news teams to collaborate across geographies, streamline editorial processes and amplify their stories at unmatched speed and scale,” said Arne Berven, CEO of Wolftech and senior vice president of broadcast strategy at Avid. “We are eliminating barriers through our AI-powered, unified toolset—responding directly to the industry’s call for an end-to-end, best-in-class platform that breaks down workflow silos and accelerates storytelling.”

The integrated solution supports:

Pitch-to-publication workflows, bringing together planning, resource management and equipment booking with production and publishing in one web-based interface.

Seamless, faster storytelling, eliminating duplication and delays with centralized communication and intelligent automation to drive efficiencies in the production chain.

Story-centric, multiplatform distribution, reaching audiences everywhere faster with AI-powered content distribution to digital, social and broadcast channels.

Empowered remote and field teams, using mobile tools that connect newsroom operations in real time.

Future-proof architecture, leveraging Avid’s open platform, integration engine and AI framework to support evolving technology needs.

The integrated MediaCentral and Wolftech News solution is well-suited for national and regional broadcasters and other media companies facing mounting pressure to deliver more stories faster across more platforms with constrained resources, Avid said.

More information is available on the company’s website.

See Avid at IBC 2025 Stand 7.B59.