TVRI Taps Ateme for Transition to 4K UHD OTT Streaming

PARIS—Ateme has announced that the Indonesian public broadcaster TVRI is making the transition to 4K UHD OTT streaming using Ateme technologies.

For the upgrade and the launch of its first 4K UHD OTT channel, TVRI, Indonesia's national public broadcasting organization, selected Ateme's Gen 7 video encoding and low latency streaming solutions. With Ateme's Just-In-Time Packager Origin, TVRI is able to seamlessly deliver the new streaming offerings while embracing future-proof technologies such as AV1 and VVC.

"Our decision to deepen our collaboration with Ateme stems from the recognition of their solutions,” explained Satriyo Dharmanto, CTO at TVRI. “We're thrilled to embark on this journey together and to introduce TVRI's first 4K UHD OTT channel with Ateme. This underscores our confidence in Ateme's capabilities and our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional viewing experiences to our audience."

“In today's rapidly evolving streaming market, broadcasters must adapt to meet changing viewer expectations,” added Sean Tan, Ateme's head of sales for Southeast Asia. “Our comprehensive end to end OTT suite empowers TVRI to upgrade and futureproof its platform, ensuring it remains agile and responsive to its viewers demands."

Ade Dianofiar, head of IT & New Media at TVRI, together with Ricky Plamonia, TVRI's technical lead of IT & New Media explained that "Utilizing TITAN & NEA's comprehensive OTT solution suite enables us to streamline our time-to-market process through a single vendor. This approach enhances efficiency, lowers operational costs, and ultimately leads to a more cohesive and reliable streaming system."