Triveni Digital, Mirakulo Introduce Dynamic Ad Insertion For ATSC 3.0 and Brazil's TV 3.0

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital and Brazilian technology provider Mirakulo are collaborating on developing a dynamic ad insertion delivery system for the ATSC 3.0 and Brazilian TV 3.0 (DTV+) over-the-air platforms.

The system enables the selection and playback of ads in TV receivers based on criteria such as viewer location and habits, marking a significant advancement in broadcast advertising technology, Triveni Digital said.

“Our partnership with Triveni Digital represents a significant step forward in broadcast advertising technology,” said David Britto, CEO of Mirakulo. “By combining our expertise in ATSC 3.0 and TV 3.0, we're opening new doors for broadcasters to enhance their revenue streams while delivering more relevant content to viewers.”

The new dynamic ad insertion delivery system provides broadcasters with a capability previously limited to streaming platforms. The end-to-end solution enables broadcasters to reach viewers with highly targeted and personalized ads over the air for selection and presentation in the receiver, the company said.

Compatible with both ATSC 3.0 and Brazil's TV 3.0 standards, the system integrates seamlessly with Triveni Digital's broadcast chain products, including GuideBuilder XM and ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway.

What sets the solution apart is Triveni Digital's expertise in broadcast technology solutions and Mirakulo's deployment footprint and relationships with TV receiver manufacturers in Brazil. This combination paves the way for broadcasters to increase revenue substantially for each ad slot. It also will streamline future implementations in other markets, Triveni Digital said.

“Mirakulo has successfully solved the technical and business issues associated with building a commercially viable dynamic ad insertion delivery system on prior generation TV delivery platforms,” said Mark Simpson, president and CEO of Triveni Digital. “We are excited to combine our expertise to shape the future of broadcasting and anticipate continued collaboration in Brazil, with the potential to impact other markets such as the U.S.”

