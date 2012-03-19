Thomson Video Networks’ Integrates Verimatrix OTT Management Solution on ViBE Platform



RENNES, FRANCE: Thomson Video Networks and Verimatrix have successfully integrated a solution for delivery of over-the-top video services with secure content protection and rights management. By combining Thomson’s ViBE VS7000 platform with the Verimatrix VCAS for Internet TV security solution, service providers can offer outstanding picture quality while ensuring that content rights are not infringed by unauthorized use.



Thomson Video Networks’ ViBE VS7000 Convergent Video System uses adaptive bit-rate encoding technology, and can stream content to smartphones, tablets, computers, set-top boxes, and connected TVs. The Verimatrix VCAS solution provides secure management of the digital rights associated with the content. The two systems are fully interoperable and are being deployed in combination to deliver HDTV OTT channels in Asia.



