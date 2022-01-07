The E.W. Scripps Co. Promotes Marcus Riley

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Co. has promoted Marcus Riley to senior director of content strategy and inclusive journalism for the Local Media division, a new role that will help all Scripps television stations better connect with their audiences.

Since 2019, Riley has served as senior director of content strategy for the Scripps Local Media’s northern region. He will continue to work with stations in that region on content strategy.

“As we continue to place more emphasis on inclusive journalism and representing all sectors of our audience in our newsrooms, having someone who is devoted to working closely with that effort is increasingly important,” said Sean McLaughlin, vice president of news for Local Media.

Scripps has been conducting field research to learn how to be more inclusive in its news coverage and connect better with the people who live in its communities.

McLaughlin said Riley will work with all Scripps local news teams to implement the company’s research findings, developing best practices and expertise.

“Content strategy is about more than how to cover news,” Riley said. “It’s about how to engage with a community and connect on new and important levels so we’re reflecting our audiences—how they look and how they feel.” He said both he and Scripps are committed to getting better at that.