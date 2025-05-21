Texas Rangers Choose Comcast Technology Solutions for Regional Sports Network

DENVER—Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers have chosen Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to provide Managed Channel Origination for its team-controlled regional sports network, Rangers Sports Network (RSN).

“Comcast Technology Solutions has been instrumental in supporting our vision to establish a more independent and efficient broadcast platform,” said Angie Swint, senior vice president of broadcast at the Texas Rangers. “Their expertise in managed services and comprehensive broadcast solutions enables us to focus on delivering an unparalleled experience for Rangers fans, while also providing us with more control over our distribution channels and future growth.”

RSN will deliver live broadcasts of Rangers’ games and related content across selected broadcast, cable and satellite television platforms in the team’s designated viewing areas.

Rangers Sports Media & Entertainment Co. and RSN produce and distribute games and other content. As the exclusive local television home of the Rangers, RSN will oversee the production and distribution of game broadcasts, including selecting on-air talent, managing camera and audio resources, directing broadcast technical elements and coordinating behind-the-scenes staffing, CTS said.

CTS’s Managed Channel Origination delivers a fully managed service aimed at improving operational efficiency, reducing capital expenses and future-proofing the ability of users to monetize high-quality viewing experiences at scale, it said.

Managed Channel Origination provides media companies and broadcasters with a platform for a unified video workflow from content acquisition through delivery and is a core capability of the CTS SportsHub, it said.

Through this solution, CTS will manage the origination of live events, including content acquisition, commercial insertion and distribution to MVPD partners. RSN features a broad range of live game broadcasts, pre- and postgame coverage and other team-related content that will leverage the MCO solution, the network said.

RSN said it has partnered with cable and digital providers to televise Rangers games this season, with each distributor offering a specific channel for pregame, game and postgame coverage.

For the first time since 2014, Rangers games will be available for free over the air. Fifteen telecasts, primarily Friday home games, will air in Dallas on WDAF and other stations in the team’s home territory. Fans outside of the Rangers' television territory can stream games via MLB.TV.

More information is available on the CTS website.