DirecTV To Carry Texas Rangers Sports Network

The Texas Rangers, who won the World Series in 2023, will get DirecTV distribution for their games in 2025.

ARLINGTON, Texas, and EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—DirecTV today announced a multiyear distribution agreement with the MLB 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers to broadcast pregame, postgame and live game telecasts across a five-state footprint, including all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Eastern New Mexico, in time for opening day on March 27.

This wide-ranging streaming, satellite and IPTV licensing agreement is one of the first for the Rangers Sports Network, according to DirecTV. Fans will be able to find Texas Rangers games on channel 677 and U-verse TV channels 1752 (HD)/752 (SD).

As part of their upcoming television and streaming plans, the Rangers also plan to make 15 games available via over-the-air local broadcast stations, nearly all for home Friday contests. DirecTV has ongoing rights to offer those games to its satellite-free streaming, satellite and U-verse TV homes in the Rangers’ home territory, too. This is the first time the club has included broadcast games in its TV offerings since 2014, DirecTV said.

The Rangers are the 28th (of 29) MLB franchises across the U.S. to join DirecTV to offer local games.

“We continue to believe in the unique power of local teams like the Texas Rangers to unite the communities they call home, and this relationship will continue to distinguish DirecTV as an industry leader for baseball fans,” DirecTV Chief Content Officer Rob Thun said. “We want to create opportunities for local fans and businesses to support their hometown teams while also offering consumers more choice, flexibility, and the ability to obtain the programming they feel best meets their own interests at a good value.”

DirecTV says fans can add Rangers telecasts to its new MySports sports-centric streaming package which it announced earlier this month at an additional cost. The package of 40 sports and broadcast channels, includes national sports channels, league and college conference-operated channels, women’s sports, specialty sports, local broadcast stations and upcoming sports streaming services like ESPN+ and ESPN Flagship. Additionally, all DirecTV customers with access to Rangers Sports Network can watch using their credentials for the Victory+ streaming app, which is also home to the region’s NHL Dallas Stars. MySports continues to expand beyond its initial availability in 24 major metro regions, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and Houston, that lie within the Rangers’ home territory.