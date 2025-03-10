Tegna Names John Treviño President and GM at WKYC in Cleveland

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has announced today that John Treviño has been named president and general manager at WKYC, the NBC affiliate serving Cleveland, Ohio, effective March 24.

Treviño will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations serving Cleveland community members across all platforms, as well as leading the station’s focus on driving results for advertisers as director of sales.

“John brings more than 30 years of experience in the local broadcast industry to Cleveland,” said Larry Delia, senior vice president of operations, Tegna. “His A+ leadership at KBMT-KJAC has been instrumental in driving transformational growth at the station. John’s leadership and expertise will elevate our team at WKYC and further strengthen our commitment to serving the Cleveland community.”

"My time at KBMT-KJAC has been an incredible journey, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done to grow our business, expand digital storytelling, and strengthen community connections,” Treviño said in a statement. “As I transition to WKYC—a station with a rich legacy of excellence and deep community trust—I’m excited to build on that foundation. I look forward to working with a talented team to drive innovation, enhance audience engagement, and position WKYC for continued success in a rapidly evolving media landscape."

Treviño was most recently president and general manager of KBMT-KJAC, the flagship stations of the 12NewsNow network serving the Golden Triangle area of Southeast Texas. He led KBMT-KJAC through a period of transformational growth, increasing revenue, expanding digital and streaming platforms, and strengthening its position as a market leader. Under his leadership, the station’s broadcast share grew significantly, ranking #1 in key newscasts, while streaming revenue surpassed projections. He modernized newsroom operations, launched successful content initiatives, and implemented key technological upgrades that enhanced efficiency. He also expanded community partnerships and the creation of award-winning journalism, receiving a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News.

Previously, Treviño served as vice president and general manager of KDAF, the CW affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he spearheaded the launch of Morning After, a live multi-platform daily news magazine. Prior to KDAF, Treviño spent 11 years with NBCUniversal Local in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he held leadership roles at both KXTX-Telemundo39 and KXAS-NBC5.

Treviño has served on the boards of several organizations that are making an impact in the greater Texas community, including the Texas Association of Broadcasters, the University of Texas at Arlington’s President’s Hispanic Advisory Council, the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dallas, and Junior Achievement of Dallas.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, he and his family will be relocating to Cleveland from Beaumont.