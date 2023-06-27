Survey: Younger Viewers Demand More Immersive Sports Coverage

While sports viewing continues to draw large audiences, a new Deloitte audience survey indicates that broadcasters and others offering sports programming are going to need to develop new, more immersive ways to approach their sports production and programming.

More specifically, Deloitte’s inaugural survey “2023 Sports fan insights: The beginning of the immersive sports era” found that the rise of streaming and game-changing generational shifts in viewing habits and tech usage among Gen Zs and millennials that mark the beginning of what Deloitte is calling a new era of immersive sports.

These shifts include data showing that younger viewers prefer the viewing experience on streaming; they are more likely to view games on mobile devices; the importance of social media for these viewers; and their willingness to integrate betting into their sports viewing experiences.

Those trends confirm other recent research, including a recent Vizrt survey finding that younger viewers are more likely to view sports on mobile devices.

"As we navigate a rapidly evolving digital media landscape, Deloitte’s survey reveals key shifts in sports consumption," explained Jana Arbanas, vice chair, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. telecom, media and entertainment sector leader. "The rise of streaming services, coupled with changing generational behaviors, necessitates a change in how the industry views engagement. Gen Z, in particular, seeks immersive, social experiences both at home and at live events, with a noticeable trend towards multiple devices and platforms. Simultaneously, the integration of sports betting and digital assets like NFTs challenges us to redefine fan engagement. The future of sports will increasingly rely on weaving a seamless tapestry of live, digital, and interactive experiences that resonate across all generations."

In terms of streaming, the survey found that streaming services have the potential to surpass the experience of watching sports on cable or broadcast TV, with 64% of Gen Z, 71% of millennial, and 52% of Gen X fans saying that they have a better viewing experience when watching a specific sporting event on a specific streaming provider than on cable or broadcast television.

But viewers also expressed frustrations with streaming sports and a desire for a less fragmented, simpler experience, with 70% of Gen Z and 80% of millennial fans saying they’d be willing to pay extra for a streaming service that had all the sports they want to watch in one place.

Other key takeaways of the Deloitte survey include:

Younger fans are shifting what the ideal sports viewing experience at home means: While 71% of all fans say their favorite type of sports content to watch is live events, this number drops to 58% for Gen Zs and millennials.

While watching sports at home, 77% of all fans say they have participated in at least one sports-related activity concurrently, whether looking up player statistics, using social media, playing fantasy sports, betting on the game, or watching other games on a separate device.

More than 90% of Gen Z fans use social media to consume sports content, including game clips and highlights, live events, athlete interviews, and posts from athletes.

Fans are increasingly integrating betting into their fan behaviors, with approximately 50% of Gen Z and millennials over the age of 21 desiring the option to bet on different aspects of the game in real-time on their mobile device while attending live sporting events.

Social interaction plays a crucial role in the sports experience for Gen Z fans. The survey shows that 61% of the time, Gen Z fans are watching live sporting events from home with others. Furthermore, 38% of Gen Z fans said having friends to watch sports with at home would make them more likely to do so. In terms of attending live events in person, 25% of Gen Z fans cited experiencing events with friends or family as the most enjoyable aspect, underscoring the significance of social connections both in-person and online.

When attending a live sporting event in person, 43% of Gen Z fans use their mobile device to post to social media during the game.

A majority of Gen Z fans follow an athlete online, with 46% of Gen Z fans watching a live sporting event from home as a result of following that athlete online, and another 33% attending a live sporting event in person.

Streaming is becoming an increasingly popular way to consume live sports. While traditional channels such as broadcast, satellite and cable still dominate, streaming has emerged as a formidable force. The survey reveals that 30% of all fans (and 46% of millennial fans) have subscribed to subscription video on demand (SVOD) services specifically for watching sports in the past 12 months. When watching sports, fans say that 22% of the time they are watching on a streaming video service, compared to around 60% of the time when their sports viewing occurs on cable or broadcast television.

Some fans want new features from their SVOD services, such as real-time statistics and analytics, different camera angles, or watching the game from an athlete’s POV.

“The sports industry is undergoing transformative changes and Deloitte’s first survey on this topic highlights the passion and resilience of sports fans of all ages," explained Kat Harwood, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, U.S. sports practice. "The concept of immersive sports showcases the personalized experiences available to fans and how they engage with their favorite teams. Deloitte looked at everything from social interaction during games and SVOD habits to sports betting and NFTs to find out what matters most to fans and how organizations can navigate this dynamic environment and create new opportunities for fan engagement.”

The researchers also reported that fans are redefining their sports consumption habits at home by assembling a mix of engagement channels with a noticeable shift among younger generations, the report noted.

The survey explored fans’ favorite types of sports content and found that while 71% of fans overall preferred live sporting events, a smaller share (58%) of Gen Z and millennial fans shared the same preference. This indicates a wider range of sports content competing for the attention of these younger fans, such as social media videos.

While 74% of the time, fans who watch sporting events from home rely on TVs to watch sports at home, this share drops to around 60% for Gen Z and millennial fans, indicating that younger fans are watching on a range of devices, the report said.

Many fans are multi-tasking while watching live sports at home, with 77% doing a sports-related activity such as looking up player or team stats, using social media, playing fantasy sports, betting on the game or watching other games on a separate device, the researchers reported.

Immersive and social elements may appeal to some younger fans and drive more engagement. But the game comes first, with 46% of fans saying they’re more likely to watch a live sporting event from home if they’re a big fan of an athlete or the team participating, and 45% saying they’re more likely to watch from home if the event is important or meaningful, the researchers stressed.

“Whether a fan is watching at home, in person, or on the go the actual sporting event is going to be mediated, personalized, and shared through a variety of digital channels for a customized experience that meets the needs of each individual fan," Pete Giorgio, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, global and U.S. sports practice leader. "That’s immersive sports. Two or three different fans could be watching the same sporting event, but they will have their own personalized sports reality. One might be more interested in stats and analytics. Another might prefer to bet on sports, so they can do it from their laptop or mobile device while they watch the game on another screen. A third person might be co-watching the game with friends from all over the world and playing a prediction game with them.”