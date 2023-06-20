Survey: Gen Z-ers Prefer Watching Sports On Mobile Phones

BERGEN, Norway—While watching sports on TV is still the preference among 76% of people overall, a majority of Gen Z viewers prefer to watch sports on their mobile phones while on the go, according to the findings of new research commissioned by Vizrt.

A total of 67% of Gen Z viewers –those born in the late 1990s and early 2000s—picked mobile phones as their No. 1 preference for watching sports on the go, compared to 54% of Millennials and 23% of Gen X viewers, the research found.

The love affair with mobile phone viewing isn’t restricted to Gen Z viewers, however. Regardless of demographic, 30% of respondents said they watch sports on their mobile phones, the research found.

Digital channels are popular as well. Nearly 60% of all respondents reported watching digital channels to catch up on sports. Among Gen Z viewers, 74% said they turn to social media to get current on sports.

The poll asked thousands of content consumers and sports fans in the U.K. and the United States about their viewing preferences.

It found that viewing full games is becoming rarer. Younger viewers prefer highlights and catch-up options to remain current. Among Gen Z respondents, only 58% watch sports live from beginning to end. Further, while many respondents said they prefer watching sports live, they also acknowledged they are watching fewer full matches and games, the research found.

“The results of our Viewer Engagement Survey emphasize the importance of adapting content for the younger generation's viewing habits. Millennials and Gen Z desire shorter, engaging content that they can consume on the go. They expect augmented reality (AR) graphics, real-time data, and exciting analysis to enhance their immersion in the game, and any broadcaster not considering these elements within their content is already falling behind,” said Andy O’Neil, head of sports for EMEA and APAC at Vizrt.

Immersive visuals may prove to be key to engaging viewers and encouraging them to watch longer. Nearly 79% of sports fans said they were more interested in sports content, and therefore more likely to watch, if graphics and virtual elements, such as augmented reality graphics, virtual studios, data analysis and replay, are used. For example, using virtual sets in sports commentary enhances the viewing experience for 65% of Millennials, the research found.

Overall, 57% of viewers said they were more likely to watch longer if virtual elements were used. Among Gen Z respondents, that total swelled to 63%.

Nearly 29% said they were more likely to watch a particular broadcaster’s future coverage if graphics and virtual elements are added to its productions, it found.

“The data that came back on the importance of an immersive experience using additional graphics for audiences was astonishing,” said O’Neil. “It’s clear advanced visuals and graphics are vital for capturing the attention of younger viewers and enhancing their engagement. As a trusted partner and provider, we are here to help ensure we support anyone looking to maximize their viewer engagement and make the most of their sports productions.”