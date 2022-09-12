Studio Berlin Upgrades Facilities with EVS’ LiveCeption
Studio Berlin is adding the live production, replay and highlights solution to its fleet of OB trucks
LIÈGE, Belgium—The German production services provider Studio Berlin has announced it is upgrading its fleet of OB (Outside Broadcast) trucks and production studios with EVS’ LiveCeption live production, replay and highlights solution.
The deployed setup will be used to deliver high-end live content for several major sporting events including the Bundesliga, ISTAF, and other international football matches, as well as for several large studio entertainment shows.
“Thanks to EVS’ LiveCeption solution, we will be able to react more flexibly to all customer requirements and introduce new innovative workflows for our wide range of productions, now and for any time in the future,” said Nick Zimmermann, CEO at Studio Berlin.
Built on EVS’ next-generation XT-VIA live production servers, LiveCeption is designed to support all new formats and protocols from HD to 8K, SDR to HDR, and SDI to IP in a single versatile solution. It is powered by EVS’ new VIA technology platform to deliver evolutive services and capabilities for greater content access and future LSM operations.
“As a technical service provider serving a wide range of formats, from major sporting events to current affairs and large entertainment shows, flexibility was a top priority for us,” added Mathias Alexandru, CTO at Studio Berlin. “By deploying EVS’ LiveCeption solution, there will be no limits for us in slow-motion, recording and streaming for all our current and upcoming projects. And since most freelance operators on the market are familiar with EVS’ replay systems, the solution will ensure we never fall short of industry top talent.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.