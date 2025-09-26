National Broadcaster Selects Lawo Production Console for Para Swimming Competition

SINGAPORE—The Toyota World Para Swimming Championships, which concludes here Sept. 26 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, is not only a celebration of sporting excellence but also a showcase of technical innovation.

A leading national broadcaster has chosen Lawo’s mc²56 MkIII production console to deliver the official audio mix for the championships, ensuring a sound experience that matches the event’s high profile, the company said.

The event brings together more than 600 of the leading para athlete swimmers from around the world to compete.

The mc²56 MkIII—backed by a 16-fader mc²36 as a standby mixer—was installed a few months ago in the broadcaster’s fully IP-based new OB van as the centerpiece of audio production. Compact in design yet powerful in performance, the console offers 48 physical faders, full native support for immersive audio formats and integrated auto-mix functions, the company said.

Designed for fast-paced live environments, it combines pristine sound with intuitive operation, enabling engineers to balance crowd ambience, commentator feeds and underwater microphones, it said.

Flexible configuration options allow seamless adaptation to the specific needs of each competition session, while advanced workflow tools such as snapshot recall accelerate production tasks and ensure consistent output, it said.

At the heart of the system is Lawo’s A__UHD Core, a software-defined IP audio engine that provides up to 1,024 mc²-grade DSP channels within a compact 1RU unit. In addition to its pristine DSP processing, the A__UHD Core features Lawo’s HOME functionality, which makes IP setups for Lawo mc² consoles as simple as analog. With native RAVENNA/AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110 support, it offers wide interoperability in IP-based broadcast infrastructures, it said.

Full hardware and network redundancy, coupled with Lawo’s resource-pooling concept, deliver reliable, scalable and flexible performance in demanding live sports environments. The A__UHD Core also delivers ultra-low latency for real-time performance and is highly energy-efficient — an important factor for mobile production units, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website.