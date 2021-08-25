Somoy TV Deploys Additional TVU Tools

SHANGHAI—TVU Networks has announced an expanded relationship with Somoy TV, a 24-hour news channel in Bangladesh that has added new cloud-based newsgathering tools from TVU Networks for its remotes and country-wide coverage.

The news net began using solutions from TVU Networks in 2014 to strengthen its remote newsgathering, when TVU’s mobile transmitters and servers replaced the station’s planned DSNG van purchase, providing wider coverage at a fraction of the cost.

A few years later, Somoy TV has further augmented their newsgathering fleet to increase the speed of and widen the coverage area of its reporting.

“Thanks to the cost savings we experienced using TVU’s IP and cloud-based solutions, we’ve been able to purchase additional tools,” said Ahmed Jobaer, managing director and CEO, Somoy TV. “TVU has been an important partner, helping us enhance our live coverage from the field with greater flexibility. TVU solutions deliver the lowest latency, fastest boot time and best transmission quality around. We’ve seen how their IS+ technology combined with HEVC produce outstanding picture quality using lower data bandwidth, which is ideal for the existing mobile network conditions we have in Bangladesh. Our coverage is no longer limited by distance. We cover breaking news from Capital City and beyond every day.”

Somoy TV has adopted the TVU Anywhere mobile broadcasting app for content acquisition. TVU Anywhere has integrated support for Center Stage, a new iPad Pro (M1 Chip models) feature that automates subject tracking.

The integration of Center Stage frees the reporter or anchor using TVU Anywhere from the constraints of holding a fixed position, using AI to automatically recognize the subject and tracking as he or she moves. It also features dual-camera support for simultaneous broadcast from front and rear cameras in a picture-in-picture or split-screen option. Content captured using TVU Anywhere can be sent directly to the cloud to be produced and distributed.

“Somoy TV is a critical partner for us in Bangladesh,” said Sushant Rai, vice president of sales for SAMEA at TVU Networks. “They’re known for their honest and up-to-the-minute news coverage throughout the country. We’re thrilled that our technology is able to help fulfill the mission of this important organization. We look forward to seeing the results of the continued TVU-Somoy partnership.”