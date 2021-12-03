Sinclair Inks Digital Rights Agreement with the NHL

BALTIMORE, M.D.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond Sports Group, (“DSG”) has entered into a multi-year renewal of its digital and outer market distribution rights agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL).

The agreement is an important step forward for Sinclair’s plans to offer its regional sports networks as direct to consumer services. Under the agreement, DSG’s Bally Sports Regional Networks are permitted to offer streaming content, including live games, on an authenticated and direct-to-consumer (DTC) basis, to the local territories of 12 NHL teams.

The agreement was expanded to allow post-game highlights on Sinclair’s digital news platforms, alternative feeds, and use of the NHL’s proprietary Puck and Player Tracking data in the broadcasts of the games.

“We are incredibly proud to continue to partner with the NHL, with which we have had a long and successful relationship, to bring the fast pace and excitement of hockey to local fans across the country,” said Chris Ripley, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s president and CEO. “Our announcement today signifies the importance that both parties place on the ability for sports viewers to consume content whenever and however they choose. The advent of a DTC model will further enhance flexibility for viewers, as well as offer them a highly-personalized and engaging experience, with functionality and interactivity well beyond what is offered today.”

Teams included in the agreement are the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay Lightning.