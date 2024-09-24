Sencore, StreamVX Unveil Turnkey OTT Workflow Solution At SCTE TechExpo 24

ATLANTA—Sencore has formed a strategic partnership with OTT workflow software specialist StreamVX, and the companies are jointly exhibiting it here during SCTE TechExpo 24, Sept. 24-26, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Together, they are introducing a low-cost, turnkey OTT workflow solution designed for the needs of service providers and cable operators.

The companies are offering a comprehensive OTT workflow product package that combines Sencore’s enterprise-grade hardware solutions with StreamVX’s advanced OTT workflow software. This collaboration offers users a robust, all-in-one solution, whether they require on-premises infrastructure or a fully managed service for their OTT workflows, Sencore said.

“Our partnership with StreamVX brings together the best of both worlds—Sencore’s trusted hardware and StreamVX’s innovative software,” said Aaron Doughten, director of marketing and technology at Sencore.

“By delivering a complete OTT workflow solution, we are addressing a key market demand and empowering our customers to optimize their video delivery systems.”

The focus of the partnership is providing targeted solutions for Tier 2 and Tier 3 service providers, cable operators and the hospitality industry. The offering positions Sencore and StreamVX to support the growing needs of these sectors, Sencore said.

See both companies at SCTE TechExpo 24 Booth 1109.

