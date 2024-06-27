SCTE Announces Headliners for TechExpo24

EXTON, Pa.— The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs , announces the headliner speakers for SCTE TechExpo24 , which will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, September 24-26, 2024.

On Tuesday morning, September 24, SCTE president & CEO Maria Popo will be kicking off things on the main stage, sharing the strategy and vision for SCTE. During day one headliners, the industry will celebrate the achievements of the outstanding individuals from the year, including SCTE Member of the Year.

“TechExpo will deliver an unparalleled opportunity to engage with industry CEOs, CTOs, and decision-makers and to see emerging technologies and applications that will transform the industry,” says Popo.

Opening day headliners include CableLabs president and CEO Phil McKinney and the co-chairs of this year’s TechExpo, Cox Communications president Mark Greatrex and president and CEO of Liberty Latin America Balan Nair.

“This gathering allows us to explore the massive potential of advances in broadband technology that will shape the future of connectivity,” says Greatrex. “Together, we are paving the way for a transformative era, creating unparalleled experience for our customers and our communities, and revolutionizing the way we connect the world.”

“Through this event, we look forward to hearing from thought leaders, exploring cutting-edge new trends, experiencing new technologies, and building relationships that will strengthen our industry,” says Nair. “I hope to see many familiar faces and make new connections in September.”

Appearing together to discuss workforce development, following Greatrex and Nair, will be Cable One chair of the Board, president and CEOr Julia Laulis as well as Cable One’s recently appointed COO Ken Johnson, who previously served as the company’s chief technology & innovation officer. Rounding out the headliners on day one of TechExpo24 will be Deloitte Global Future of Work Leader Nicole Scoble-Williams, who will share her passion for making work better for humans and making humans better at work, using technology to enable and elevate human experiences, performance, and outcomes.

Taking to the main stage on Wednesday, September 25, will be a CTO Townhall set to include Charter Communications executive vice president, connectivity technology, Justin Colwell; Cox Communications executive vice president and chief technology officer Len Barlik; and Comcast Cable president, Technology, Product and Experience, Charlie Herrin. Day two will also feature a Chief Strategy Officer panel. Additional headliners to be announced.

With more than three months remaining prior to the show, organizers have confirmed that the floor is more than 80% occupied, with 235 companies confirmed, including 27 new exhibitors. AI is prolific on the agenda and a dedicated “AI Zone” will make its debut this year, with content appearing on two stages on the show floor, the Tech Talk Stage and The Loft.