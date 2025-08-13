Samsung TV Plus Adds AI-Powered Personalization

The free-ad-support streaming platform, Samsung TV Plus, has unveiled a major upgrade to its user interface and search capabilities, with a new interface, smarter navigation, and AI-driven personalization.

The upgrade introduces a fully personalized home screen and an immersive browsing experience that the FAST provider said will offer viewers less scrolling, more discovery.

“With AI at the core and a bold new look, this is our smartest and most visually stunning update yet.” said Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and global head of Samsung TV Plus. “With these innovations, we not only bring a highly intuitive and personalized experience to FAST, but also bring the true depth and breadth of our high quality programming to life.”

Samsung TV Plus described the upgrade’s key features as follows:

"Immersive Browsing Experience: A bold new design and interface simplifies navigation, with rich metadata and high-quality imagery providing clearer context and greater confidence in what to watch.

Personalized Home Screen: The all-new home screen adapts to your preferences, learning from your viewing and engagement habits to bring the most relevant channels, shows, and genres to the forefront.

Enhanced Discovery Engine: A turbocharged, machine learning-powered engine that understands your tastes and delivers curated suggestions and top hits, no digging required .

Linear-to-VOD Integration: Seamlessly move between linear programming and on-demand to watch your way for the ultimate flexibility.

Live Events Spotlight: Improved discovery for live content like sports, concerts, and breaking news, so viewers never miss a moment."

More information is available at samsungtvplus.com .