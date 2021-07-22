Samba TV Announces Global TV Viewership Dashboard

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—Samba TV, a provider of omniscreen advertising and analytics, has launched its Real-time TV Viewership Dashboard, an interactive TV analytics tool that provides users with geographic and demographic analysis of viewership in real-time.

Samba TV has rolled out the tool to four of the largest media markets: the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Australia, with plans to expand it further in the future.

The Dashboard draws on Samba TV’s automatic content recognition (ACR) technology that is integrated into 24 smart TV brands to provide the viewing information. It is free to users who register with the company.

“The Olympics this year will underscore the importance of television and its unique ability to bring together billions of people in living rooms across the globe,” said Samba TV co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “Now more than ever, TV data is critical for the media industry desperate to understand the rapid changes in viewership behaviors pre-, mid-, and post-pandemic. In the spirit of using data to drive transparency in media and foster innovation in the viewing experience of TV, we are pleased to offer the industry this powerful tool at no cost to facilitate discussion and innovation.”

“Having been at the forefront of providing our clients the most innovative and scalable data, Samba TV’s Real-time TV Viewership Dashboard is an important resource for every global brand engaged in large-scale events like the Olympics,” added IPG Media Lab managing director Chad Stoller. “This interactive tool provides comprehensive and at-scale TV analysis, imperative to our industry where there have been historic challenges making decisions with real-time data.”

The Real-time TV Viewership Dashboard, available on Samba TV’s website, allows advertisers the ability to see what channels and shows are being watched in their city or country within seconds. The dashboard leverages the company’s proprietary automatic content recognition (ACR) technology to provide in-the-moment insight into viewership across markets.

"In today’s more addressable, measurable media ecosystem, marketer needs have evolved – they want to buy TV advertising the way they transact digitally – more dynamic, more flexible, more informed by data, and importantly, optimized in real-time,” said Dentsu's Amplifi U.S. president Mike Law. "Audiences around the world will be tuning into the Olympics almost universally, and tools like Samba TV’s Real-time TV Viewership Dashboard can enable understanding that fuels in-campaign buying decisions like never before.”

Samba TV’s ACR technology, integrated at the chipset level across 24 Smart TV brands globally, identifies content that appears on the TV screen including TV shows, commercials, movies, and video games. With a global addressable footprint of 46 million devices, Samba TV enables advertisers, TV networks, and publishers to discover their TV audiences, amplify their marketing message across screens, and quantify the impact of their advertising.