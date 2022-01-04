CES 2022: Roku TV Remains the Top Selling Smart TV Operating System in the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku announced that for the second year in a row, the Roku Operating System (OS) was the number one smart TV OS sold in the U.S., citing NPD’s Weekly Retail Tracking Service data for January 3, 2021 through December 4, 2021.

Roku also announced that the company is hoping to build on that with a partnership with Sharp to bring a series of HD and 4K Sharp Roku TV models to customers in the United States in 2022.

Sharp Roku TV models will come integrated with Roku OS, offering a customizable home screen, compatibility with the three major voice ecosystems and access to thousands of channels including over 200 live TV channels, the companies said.

More details relating to availability and specs would be announced in the coming months.

“Sharp, like Roku, is an award-winning, household known brand and we look forward to a productive partnership together in the US,” says Mustafa Ozgen, general manager and senior vice president of account acquisitions at Roku. “We both firmly believe that the power and ease of use of Roku TV, combined with the Sharp brand promise of ‘simply better living’ makes an appealing combination for customers looking for a great TV experience.”

In addition, the Roku TV licensing program in Mexico will expand to include a total of ten brands, with the addition of Aiwa and HKPRO starting in early 2022, Roku announced.