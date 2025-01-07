Roku Surpasses 90 Million Streaming Households Globally

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku today annnounced what it terms “a significant milestone,” surpassing 90 million streaming households worldwide in the first week of January. Roku is the largest TV OS in North America and is in nearly half of all U.S. broadband households, the company said.

“Roku’s extensive scale sets us apart in the streaming industry, with more engagement than any other TV OS platform in the U.S.,” Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood said. “Thanks to our laser focus on simplifying and enhancing the streamer’s journey, Roku is the preferred choice for millions of viewers. I’m grateful to our customers, partners, advertisers, and employees for helping us reach this notable milestone.”

Roku launched its first connected streaming devices in 2009 and its Roku TV program in 2014. In addition to North America, Roku is also available in Europe, Latin America and Australia. The Roku Channel is a top 10 streaming service in the U.S. and has seen over 80% year-over-year growth, the company said.