Roku Keeps 37% Share of North American CTV Streaming Device Market
Roku also held the top spot in Latin America while Samsung led in EMEA
New research indicates that Roku remains the top connected TV (CTV) streaming device in North America, with a 37% share of the open programmatic ads sold on specific devices in third-quarter 2024.
Samsung Smart TV (17% share), Amazon Fire TV (15%), Apple TV (11%), and LG (10.8%) round out the top-5 CTV platforms in North America.
The new Pixalate reports, which are broken down by region, also found Roku on top in Latin America with a 50% share of what Pixalate calls Market Share of Voice (SOV). SOV is calculated by the share of the open programmatic ads sold on specific devices.
Other key findings include:
- Roku leads in market share in Latin America with 50% SOV, followed by Samsung Smart TV (21%), LG (7%), Amazon Fire TV (3%), TCL (3%)
- Samsung Smart TV devices lead in EMEA with 30% SOV, followed by LG (16%), Amazon Fire TV (15%), TCL (12%), and Sony (6%)
- While Roku leads in market share in North America (37%), it saw a 29% decrease YoY.
For the report, Pixalate analyzed open programmatic advertising activity across more than 100,000 CTV apps and nearly 6 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q2 2024.
The full reports can be found here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.