Rogers Inks Agreement to Deploy Comcast’s Products and Technologies

TORONTO—Rogers Communications has signed a 10-year agreement with Comcast to bring the latest Xfinity products and technology to Canadians.

As part of the agreement, Rogers will be deploying a new streaming device powered by Comcast’s Entertainment OS operating system for streaming devices and smart TVs as well as new connectivity technologies and an expanded suite of home security products and features that have been developed by Comcast and Xfinity.

The agreement builds on an existing tech partnership between Rogers and Comcast , which was already supplying pay TV and broadband technologies to Rogers. The new agreement would further expand the use of Comcast’s devices and technologies, which are already used on Comcast's systems and are licensed to other operators like Cox Communications.

“Our partnership with Comcast builds on our legacy of bringing Canadians the best networks, entertainment and services in the world,” said Tony Staffieri, president and CEO, Rogers Communications. “Canadians want to be connected to the best entertainment, anywhere, without interruption and we’re proud to partner with Comcast to make this a reality.”

As part of this agreement, the latest broadband, smart home and connectivity products available to Xfinity customers will be coming to Canada through Rogers starting later this year.

"As a world leader in converged experiences inside and outside the home, this platform will make it easy and simple for Rogers’ customers to connect to what they love with a seamless experience, whether on the big screen in their home or their smartphone on the go,” added Staffieri.

"Building on our nearly decade-long partnership with Rogers, we’re thrilled to deliver the next-generation of our incredible entertainment and connectivity products, like Entertainment OS and the latest gateways, to millions of customers across Canada,” said Dave Watson, chief executive officer of connectivity and platforms, Comcast. “Now, with the addition of these new products and services, even more customers in North America will be able to take advantage of Comcast and Xfinity’s innovative technologies.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In announcing the agreement to supply a new device powered by Entertainment OS, the companies noted that the average Canadian subscribes to nearly twice as many streaming apps than five years ago and broadband data usage at Rogers has grown 200% in the same period.

New research commissioned by Rogers also found that the majority of Canadians (55%) say the number of streaming apps is overwhelming. About half (50%) say searching for this content is time-consuming and admit they sometimes can’t find the show or sporting event they want to watch. The study also found accessing all streaming apps on one platform is the most appealing TV feature.

The new devices would help address those issues, simplifying the access to apps and content, the companies said. The new Entertainment OS powered platform will bring live sports, entertainment and news, on-demand, and streaming apps into one, simple view so customers spend more time watching and less time searching with the award-winning voice remote and integrated interface.

In addition, Comcast will be supplying technologies based on its 10G Internet efforts. Through this agreement, Rogers will offer its customers the latest gateways developed by Comcast, enabling them to experience 10G technologies, like multi-gigabit speeds, ultra-low lag and even better reliability.

Rogers will also be the first internet provider in Canada to offer a product designed to maintain connectivity when a storm hits, trees are down, or a customer experiences a local outage. Dubbed Storm-Ready WiFi to Xfinity customers in the U.S., the device is equipped with cellular backup and a rechargeable battery to keep customers up and running for hours. When the power goes out, the customer’s network automatically transitions to cellular back-up so they can continue to use of the Internet. The device also doubles as a WiFi extender to deliver a strong WiFi signal to those hard-to-reach corners of the home.

Building on the existing Self Protect service available to Rogers’ customers, Rogers will soon launch new home security hardware, including sensors, to complement the existing options of cameras and doorbells, with the added benefit of on-demand emergency dispatch at the touch of button.

Commercial details will be announced as products and services are made available, starting later this year, the two operators said.