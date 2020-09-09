Registration for Future's 2020 Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival Opens

Registration for The Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival is now open.

Taking place on Sept. 20-21, the virtual festival will serve up 130 exhibitors, 170 expert talks and demos, new equipment launches, galleries and more -- and access is free of charge.



The Photography Show & The Video Show has welcomed thousands of photographers and filmmakers to Birmingham in the U.K. for six years, and is going virtual in 2020. Over the two days, visitors will be able to access over 100 never before seen tutorials, visit launches and demonstrations and browse and chat with more than 130 exhibitors, including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Sony, Panasonic and Fujifilm.

As part of the Main Stage sessions there are six programs to choose from. Out & About covers photography and filmmaking outdoors. Create & Motivate includes interviews with David Yarrow, Sarah Waiswa and Doug Allan, and a live session with Chase Jarvis. Editing & Post-production features a tutorial from Julieanne Kost, while Connect covers essential business and marketing guides. There are also programs dedicated to Photo Skills and Video Skills.

Visitors can browse the Galleries (created by SheClicks, Gurushots, AOP and SPi Awards teams) or visit the Analogue Spotlight to get some insight into the return to non-digital photography. You can also navigate the Exhibitor Academy for some talks from the Canon Stage, Nikon School and Sony Alpha Academy, or to the Burst Mode Hub to see brand new gear reviewed by our experts.

A charity auction will also be held on behalf of official charity partner, the Disabled Photographers’ Society. Visit photographyshow.com to register for the virtual festival and learn more about the charity’s important work.