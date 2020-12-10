Raffaele Annecchino Named ViacomCBS Networks International President, CEO

NEW YORK—ViacomCBS has announced that Raffaele Annecchino will take over as president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), effective immediately. Annecchino is taking over the position from David Lynn, who after 24 years is leaving ViacomCBS.

As president and CEO of VCNI, Annecchino will oversee all of ViacomCBS’ media networks and related businesses outside of the U.S. This includes the pay-TV and entertainment brands and broadcast networks across six continents. He will also work with ViacomCBS’ global streaming organization on the international rollout of Pluto TV and the launch of Paramount+ in 2021.

Annecchino will report to ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish.

“Raffaele is an entrepreneurial, results-oriented leader with a proven ability to transform businesses and drive growth across diverse markets,” said Bakish. “His experience in expanding ViacomCBS’ international footprint, forging key partnerships and accelerating our push into mobile and digital platforms will be critical to building our leadership positions across Europe, Latin America and Asia, and realizing our global ambitions.”

Annecchino has been with ViacomCBS for 23 years, holding a number of positions within VCNI. This includes serving as president of ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

“It’s an honor to step into this role and help continue ViacomCBS’ strong momentum around the world,” said Annecchino. “We have an exciting opportunity to broaden the company’s reach through new, innovative distribution channels and partnerships, and I look forward to working with Bob and the rest of the team to execute against our growth initiatives.”

The departing Lynn, during his 24 years with the company, helped oversee the launch of Viacom International Studio and the international rollout of Pluto TV and Noggin. He also previously served as president of Viacom International Media Networks UK, Northern and Eastern Europe, and senior vice president, managing director, for Nickelodeon UK.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to David for his many contributions over the past two decades, from integrating the international portfolios of CBS and Viacom to overseeing the launch of Viacom International Studios, including the acquisition of Ananey and repositioning the division to enable the continued expansion of our global streaming offerings,” said Bakish. “I’m grateful for his dedication and leadership and wish him the best as he starts this next chapter.”