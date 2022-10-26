Qatari Broadcaster Al Araby TV Installs Sony IP HD/4K Ready Infrastructure for 2022 World Cup

DOHA, Qatar—Qatari broadcaster Al Araby TV has installed a comprehensive IP HD/4K-ready Live Production studio for Al Araby TV in Doha, Qatar in partnership with Ideal Systems Group in advance of the 2022 FIFA World Cup next month.

Sony Middle East & Africa has delivered The solutions include Sony’s Live System Management (LSM) and IP Control Software for signal routing and control, and configuration of the IP live production system. Sony also provided 11 4K HDC-3500 system cameras, delivering new levels of image quality, portability and creative flexibility for live production environments; and two XV-S7000 multi-format video switchers, delivering operability for mid-range productions. Modern Home supplied 130 65-inch BRAVIA XR TVs for IPTV distribution within the premises.

Al Araby will be the first major network in the Middle East to be equipped with IP HD/4K-ready technology across its three studios, it said. The IP system enables studios, control rooms and production equipment to be shared within a facility for more efficient use of production resources. Sony’s full IP HD/4K-ready ecosystem will strengthen the state-of-the-art Al Araby studio at its new headquarters in Lusail City in Doha.

The IP Live System will provide a variety of configuration functionalities across a 430 sq mt newsroom, 290 sq mt morning studio and a 235 sq mt Blackbox studio, so the user can build several production systems under one networked system of AV devices.

Jobin Joejoe, Deputy Managing Director, Sony Middle East & Africa said: “We are delighted to work closely with Al Araby studios in Qatar to deliver optimized use of studio facilities, control rooms and the most suitable solutions to maximize programming output. Broadcasters and production companies can transform their live operations with Sony’s IP solutions, which are especially useful in busy news broadcasting environments. Our goal is to make live production more agile, flexible and cost effective through our end-to-end IP solutions. As we execute more projects in the region, we are upskilling our local partner Modern Home to support customers with after-sales services.”

Koichi Murakami, Head of Professional Division at Sony Middle East and Africa, added: “We thank the Al Araby team for placing their trust in Sony IP solutions. We also want to thank Ideal Systems Group for their contribution and partnership during the implementation. This was a challenging project; however, we had the full support of the engineering team at Al Araby, which was a key factor for success. This, coupled with strong contribution from Sony HQ (Japan) and the local engineering team, helped us to successfully deliver this prestigious project.”

Ali Husseini, Director of Broadcast Operations & Visuals, Al Araby TV, commented: “Being an IP implementation, this was a challenging project both in terms of the latest technology and strict delivery timelines to be ready in time for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Sony’s pioneering development of practical IP Live Production Solutions and their vast experience in delivering similar projects helped us at multiple levels during the various stages of the project. It was a collective effort which ultimately contributed to the success of the project.”