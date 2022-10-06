PTZOptics to Launch Move Camera Series in Q4 2022

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa.—Robotic camera maker PTZOptics has announced a new Move series of cameras, with the first camera of the Move Series scheduled for release later this year.

The Move camera features SDI, HDMI, USB, and IP output, and comes native with NDI|HX for unparalleled performance and versatility. It is capable of 4K at 60fps (1080p at 60fps over SDI) and features a built-in tally light, the company said.

The Move also offers built-in auto-tracking capabilities — no need to run software on another computer — freeing teams of the need for a camera operator. With 12x and 20x optical zoom available, the Move can fit seamlessly into any production scenario, PTZ Optics reported.

“The Move has all the features that our clients have been asking for” says Matt Davis, director of technology and information systems at PTZOptics. “We’ve worked hard to create a solution that can adapt to future technology, including the intelligence features that are quickly becoming commonplace in the tech industry. The Move allows users to run their production in a way that works for them — both now and in the future.”

In addition to the Move’s auto-tracking features, users will also have access to PTZOptics’ latest Web UI — updated to provide everything users need in one simple menu. Almost every feature in the Web UI has a tutorial function, perfect for novice producers navigating the settings for the first time.