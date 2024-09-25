Pliant Technologies to Showcase New Wireless Intercom Solutions at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK— Pliant Technologies , a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, has announced that it will be showing a range of its latest products and solutions, including the CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack, at the upcoming NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10.

The CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack is designed for seamless integration with CrewCom and CrewCom CB2 systems.

Pliant will also be showing several enhancements at the show with the updated SB11L2 SmartBoom LITE Headset and the new PHS-IEHU Miniature In-ear Headset, to provide even more headset options for its customers.

In addition, Pliant is featuring new accessories, such as the PBT-VMNT Radio Transceiver Battery Adapter and the PAC-RTM-SMU Universal Single RT Mounting Bracket, to enhance the flexibility of its CrewCom Radio Transceiver.

“We look forward to presenting our latest intercom solutions,” said Gary Rosen, vice president of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “Our CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack, along with the updated SB11L2 SmartBoom LITE Headset, new PHS-IEHU In-ear Headset, and PBT-VMNT Battery Adapter and Mounting Bracket, represent our commitment to pushing the boundaries of wireless intercom technology. These innovations are designed to provide our users with unmatched reliability and flexibility in their communication systems.”

The CRP-C12 is one of the industry’s smallest, fully featured, wireless professional intercom radio packs (RP), measuring approximately 3.5 in. x 3.5 in x 2 in. (9 cm x 9 cm x 5 cm), while weighing just under 9 oz./ 255 g.

The new compact RP is available in 900MHz (where legal) and 2.4GHz (worldwide). Although small in stature (at least 25 percent smaller in size and 30 percent lighter than most belt packs in use today), the CRP-C12 does not compromise on performance, as it is fully featured and includes support for up to two assignable conferences with a simultaneous dual listen option. It is fully compatible with both the CrewCom and CB2 wireless intercom systems.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For further customization, it also includes two assignable function buttons that can be configured via a user profile for functions such as stage announce, call, or trigger of contact closures.

The updated SB11L2 SmartBoom LITE Headset includes enhancements to the headset’s existing list of features for improved flexibility, stability, and a more comfortable fit.

Among the new features is a new field-replaceable cable and a newly designed swivel earcup. The innovative headset features the SmartBoom muting feature, which allows the adjustable microphone boom to act as an on/off switch for quick muting. It also incorporates a closed back, supra-aural on-ear design, and a single-ear lightweight form factor that provides enhanced acoustic isolation. The ambidextrous, swiveling mic boom is flexible and has a noise-cancelling directional microphone optimized for voice communications and outstanding audio quality.

The new PHS-IEHU In-ear Headset utilizes silicone ear concha locks and earbuds for either left ear or right ear orientation. The new headset also allows for the use of custom ear molds designed specifically for the individual user’s ear from custom ear mold manufacturers Coda Room Audio and Sensaphonics.

With mobility in mind, the PHS-IEHU features an unobtrusive, miniature electret microphone and windscreen with a small flexible boom. '

An offering of models based on various connectivity allows for use with most industry-standard intercom beltpacks via 4-pin or 5-pin XLR connections as well as 6-pin female Mini XLR (TA6F) connectivity. In addition, there is also an option for dual 3.5mm connectivity allowing for its use with MicroCom M or MicroCom XR wireless intercom models. An optional inline PTT (Push-to-Talk) button will also be available for applications where external remote momentary talk on/off operation is required.

The PAC-RTM-SMU Universal Single RT Mounting Bracket and PBT-VMNT Radio Transceiver Battery Adapter can transform any current CrewCom RT into one that will allow placement of an RT with connectivity to fiber where no AC power is accessible, providing approximately 16 hours of RT battery life, depending on battery size/capacity.

For increased accessibility, users can slide on any V-Mount battery to Pliant’s PBT-VMNT battery adapter and plug it directly to the 48V port of any CrewCom RT. The new battery adapter also allows for the use of any industry-standard V-mount battery to be used to power an RT for approximately eight hours or more, depending on battery size/capacity. In addition, the PAC-RTM-SMU universal RT mount was developed for maximum adaptability and flexibility, as it supports Manfrotto-style Hex, 1/4"-20, 5/8"-27 and 3/8"-16 mount thread sizes.