Pliant Technologies To Feature New CCU-08 CrewCom Control Unit at NAB Show NY

NEW YORK—Pliant Technologies will showcase its new CCU-08 CrewCom Control Unit for the first time in the United States at the 2022 NAB Show New York Oct. 17-20, at the Javits Center.

The CCU-08 offers up to eight 4-Wire ports while retaining the same features of the current CCU-22 and CCU-44 companion products, Pliant Technologies said.

The CCU-08 contains no radio and is frequency-agnostic and can control any device across CrewNet regardless of the radio frequency bands being used. Combined with CrewCom Radio Transceivers, the new CCU-08 supports up to 82 Radio Packs, 18 in Normal mode and 64 in the recently released High Density mode, also to be shown at the convention, across all RF bands, it said.

“The CCU-08 is an important addition to the CrewCom lineup, as it is designed for applications that need additional I/O but do not require 2-wire connectivity,” said Gary Rosen, vice president of global sales for Pliant Technologies.

“We look forward to being back at NAB NY and will feature our latest updates to the CrewCom family of products, including our new CCU-08 as well as our recently introduced High Density mode capabilities.”

The latest CrewCom firmware update includes support for the new CCU-08 as well as the recently released High Density mode feature, the company said.

High Density mode is a selectable mode of operation that greatly increases user densities. The software-selectable mode supports up to 32 Radio Packs (RPs) on a single Radio Transceiver (RT) while dynamically allowing any four of the RPs to communicate in full-duplex across four available talk paths, it said.

CrewCom is an innovative, professional wireless system featuring voice quality with 4-conference or 2-conference full-duplex Radio Packs, Seamless Roaming and high user density, it said.

CrewCom is based on a versatile decentralized, highly scalable network platform. CrewCom wireless products put dependable RF coverage where needed.

Pliant Technologies will be in Booth 1216.