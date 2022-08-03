Paramount+ Joins The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions Lineup

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced that Paramount+ will launch as a Premium Subscription within The Roku Channel later in August of 2022.

The launch will make Paramount+‘s originals, hit movies, popular series, 24/7 news and marquee sports, including NFL games, accessible directly to consumers within The Roku Channel.

With the launch, users can subscribe to Paramount+'s ad-supported Essential Plan ($4.99 monthly) or the Paramount+ ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99 monthly) on The Roku Channel.

“Paramount+ features an expansive breadth of content for the whole household, spanning original dramas, blockbuster movies, popular unscripted series, sports and news, all at a competitive price point,” said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, Paramount Streaming. “We are excited to expand our successful partnership with Roku and bring Paramount + to The Roku Channel.”

Within the Paramount+ experience on Premium Subscriptions, Roku has also created a dedicated Live TV Guide for all Paramount+ live content, marking the first time a dedicated programming guide for a Premium Subscription partner has been created.

Through the dedicated Live TV Guide consumers will be able to access Paramount+’s live content all in one place. This includes marquee sports, such as The NFL On CBS and UEFA, as well as breaking news from CBS News Network and the latest in entertainment news from Entertainment Tonight.

Premium subscribers also have access to their local live CBS station, which includes the live stream of must-watch events and specials. The addition of Paramount+ to The Roku Channel will also mark the first time that live sports content will be available for streamers within Premium Subscriptions.

"We're thrilled to partner with Paramount+ in its continued growth, and for the ability to provide our audience with easy access to its extraordinary breath of content, IP and live news and sporting events" says Rob Holmes, vice president, programming. “Premium Subscriptions connects today’s highest-quality content providers to the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel, and we’re excited to introduce streamers to everything that Paramount+ has to offer directly within The Roku Channel."

The Roku Channel offers Premium Subscriptions from over 50 services. It allows users to enjoy a unified one-click experience and enables simple subscription management with a single monthly bill.