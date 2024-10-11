Light Sail VR Grows Its Business With Help of OpenDrives Infrastructure 

LOS ANGELES—Immersive media storyteller Light Sail VR has adopted the OpenDrives Atlas storage platform to modernize and scale its creative production business.

The transition to Atlas has improved the productivity of the Light Sail VR team, streamlined its workflows and optimized data-management capabilities. Atlas offers such features as mount management and containerization that enable Light Sail VR to scale existing storage and add resources, allowing the business to take on more commercial projects using various third-party tools available via the OpenDrives containers marketplace, according to OpenDrives.

“OpenDrives was our most important investment at the very outset, as the new infrastructure would set the stage for greater efficiency,” Light Sail VR co-founder and creative director Matthew Celia said. “The effortless and swift integration into our existing operation enabled us to continue working on the growing number of creative projects without any technology-related glitches.”

More information is available on the OpenDrives and Light Sail VR websites.