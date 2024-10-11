Light Sail VR Grows Its Business With Help of OpenDrives Infrastructure
VR creative firm has deployed OpenDrives Atlas, streamlining workflows
LOS ANGELES—Immersive media storyteller Light Sail VR has adopted the OpenDrives Atlas storage platform to modernize and scale its creative production business.
The transition to Atlas has improved the productivity of the Light Sail VR team, streamlined its workflows and optimized data-management capabilities. Atlas offers such features as mount management and containerization that enable Light Sail VR to scale existing storage and add resources, allowing the business to take on more commercial projects using various third-party tools available via the OpenDrives containers marketplace, according to OpenDrives.
“OpenDrives was our most important investment at the very outset, as the new infrastructure would set the stage for greater efficiency,” Light Sail VR co-founder and creative director Matthew Celia said. “The effortless and swift integration into our existing operation enabled us to continue working on the growing number of creative projects without any technology-related glitches.”
More information is available on the OpenDrives and Light Sail VR websites.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.