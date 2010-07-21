OpenCube to spotlight latest MXF solutions at IBC

OpenCube, a provider of MXF-based technology (and part of the EVS group), will introduce its next generation of servers — offering a new way of streamlining studio production and making it more efficient.

At IBC 2010 in Amsterdam (from September 10-14) the company will present its latest tape ingest and workflow digitization solutions for TV, studio, post-production and digital cinema applications.

The new OpenCubeHD/SD v2.3 server offers a wide range of features, including SD/HD tape-to-disk capabilities as well as a dual-channel mode for MPEG-2 long-GOP and native support of the Sony XDCAM HD and Avid DNxHD codecs. The platform also offers a faster-than-real-time JPEG2000 encoding process and MXF file generation for seamless integration into all types of production workflows.

The newly released OpenCubeDCP v2.3 server offers the advantage of directly encoding uncompressed HD, 2K, 4K material, which both speeds up and simplifies tapeless preview and content management operations. It also provides faster-than-real-time DCP 2K encoding, 4K DCP encoding in close to real time and an enhanced DCP editing feature for DCP modification and repurposing.