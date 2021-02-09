Nielsen, Marquee Broadcasting Reach Multi-Year Local TV Measurement Deal

NEW YORK—Nielsen and Marquee Broadcasting Group have come to terms on a multi-year deal that will see Nielsen provide local TV measurement services to all Marquee broadcast stations.

“We believe that Nielsen data are vital and critical components in our comprehensive suite of tools we utilize to serve our communities across all of our markets,” said Patricia Lane, CEO of Marquee. “With Nielsen, we are confident Marquee will continue to provide the highest level of service and expertise to our viewers, our advertising partners and the communities we serve, because local truly does matter.”

Marquee, which provides news, weather and sports reporting, owns stations in Maryland, Georgia and Kentucky. Marquee says that it has plans to further expand in the future.

Starting this month, Nielsen’s local TV measurement service will provide daily delivery of local TV ratings, which is meant to help empower media buyers and sellers and show the power of local broadcast TV, Nielsen says.

“The backbone of the Local TV business are Local broadcast TV stations,” affirms Catherine Herkovic, executive vice president/managing director, Nielsen Local TV. “Nielsen is proud to help Marquee serve its local communities and to provide a service that supports accurate, comprehensive delivery of the news.”