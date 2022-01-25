NextGen TV Comes to Green Bay
Five stations, WBAY-TV, WFRV-TV, WLUK-TV, WGBA-TV and WCWF, have launched ATSC 3.0 broadcasts
GREEN BAY, Wisc.—Major broadcasters in Green Bay have launched NextGen TV broadcasts at WBAY-TV (ABC), WFRV-TV (CBS), WLUK-TV (FOX), WGBA-TV (NBC) and WCWF (CW).
The station groups involved include Sinclair (WLUK-TV and WCWF), Nexstar (WFRV-TV), Scripps (WGBA-TV) and Gray Television (WBAY-TV).
For the launch, Sinclair’s WCWF has been converted to ATSC 3.0. WCWF will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in the NextGen TV format.
All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.
BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.
