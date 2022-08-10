Nexstar Launches The Hill TV Streaming Channel on Plex

WASHINGTON D.C.—Nexstar’s The Hill is making its first foray into the OTT business with the launch of a free streaming service The Hill TV on Plex.

Nexstar acquired The Hill in August of 2021 for $130 million (opens in new tab) as part of its plan to expand its digital offerings and The Hill is now part of the Nexstar Digital division.

The launch of The Hill TV builds upon The Hill’s success as an essential, agenda-setting read for lawmakers, policymakers and influential digital consumers from Capitol Hill to Main Street, the company said.

“The Hill’s objective is to bring free, trusted, and non-biased information about politics and policy to more Americans,” explained Jason Jedlinski, general manager of The Hill. “In a time of increasing polarization and diminishing trust in media, we’re proud to provide a clear alternative for news and information to viewers, and a powerful opportunity to advertisers.”

Viewers can watch The Hill TV by downloading the Plex app or in a web browser. Plex offers 50,000 free titles, movies, live TV shows, sports and music available to stream in over 180 countries. Additional distribution partners will be announced in the coming months, Nexstar reported.

“Our mission is to have the best free-to-watch live TV channel lineup available today with content and brands that appeal to large and diverse audiences,” said Shawn Eldridge, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Content at Plex. “By adding a partner like Nexstar Digital with The Hill TV live channel, and its unmatched reputation for delivering premium unbiased news and content, we’re one step closer to achieving our goal.”

The channel’s programming will include local political programs, including highlights from Sunday talk shows produced by Nexstar stations in top markets.