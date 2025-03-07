NDI Releases New Metadata Standards

LISBON—NDI, the global standard for plug-and-play connectivity, is launching an initiative to enhance NDI metadata capabilities in ways that will unlock unprecedented control in live production and broadcast workflows.

As part of that effort, it has released updated documentation details on how to leverage seamless, bidirectional XML metadata exchange between NDI senders and receivers to enable new workflows, remote control, and smarter automation for live events and broadcast environments.

Besides documenting some already known capabilities with the support of Vizrt, the new release also introduces four new official standard metadata elements, developed in collaboration with some of the most innovative brands in the NDI Ecosystem. Those include: support for broadcast standards CEA-708 & SCTE-104, with ToolsOnAir, the audio standard MIDI with LAMA, and the lighting control standard DMX, in partnership with SalrayWorks.

"One of the greatest advantages of IP video is not just the ability to transmit video over UTP cables, but the integration of advanced functionalities like seamless device connectivity, remote control and firmware updates," said Geen Jung, CEO and founder at SalrayWorks. "Over the years, NDI has consistently fostered an ecosystem that inspires innovation which for SalrayWorks, has opened new possibilities in fields such as lighting and audio.”

Traditionally, live events require separate teams to manage video, lighting, and audio, which can be complex and costly. This is particularly true for smaller organizations like churches or school sporting events. Using NDI-based setups to transport metadata enables seamless remote management of each component within a single, unified workflow, it said.

For instance, integrating NDI with lighting systems allows for real-time, remote adjustments directly from video preview screens, eliminating the need for a dedicated specialist. This transforms live production environments, empowering broadcasters to handle complex operations with ease with professional-grade automation.

“Having processed metadata across all our solutions for years—primarily in the SDI domain—we recognize its critical role in broadcast production. NDI metadata extends this capability into the IP realm, enabling deeper integration, smarter automation, and more efficient workflows within the NDI ecosystem. The excellent and solution-oriented collaboration with the NDI team ensures that together, we push the boundaries of video innovation, creating seamless, intelligent solutions for the present and future of NDI-based productions,” said Manuel Grund, COO of ToolsOnAir.

“NDI metadata enables us to integrate camera tracking data within the same stream where audio and video are transported. This ensures that tracking data remains synchronized with the video frame, regardless of transmission delays,” said Markus Rainer, software architect at Vizrt. “At Vizrt, our PTZ cameras already embed tracking data directly, while other solutions utilize the NDI Advanced SDK to embed externally delivered tracking data before transmission. By centralizing metadata documentation, NDI provides a unified resource for managing metadata extensions. This allows us to seamlessly reference existing solutions, reducing redundancy.”

The success of these partnerships inspired the creation of a new initiative, the Metadata Lab. Any brands and developers that want to follow in the footsteps of companies like LAMA, can now submit their metadata proposal at ndi.video/metadata-lab. The NDI technical team will then review proposals and work together with creators to test and improve on the submission. When ready, NDI will publish it as an official NDI Metadata standard in the ever-growing documentation. As new metadata integrations expand across the ecosystem, broadcasters and production teams will have more access to unparalleled flexibility and control, unlocking new possibilities for the future of live production.

“The LAMA team is excited to work with NDI to explore the possibilities of NDI metadata. Our existing implementation in LAMA Connect already makes our customer's workflows simpler, faster, and more efficient. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to seeing where we can take this technology,” said Ewan Cameron, CEO and Co-founder at Lama.