National TV Academy Announces Tech Emmy Winners
By Phil Kurz
Broadcasters, universities, companies and standards groups will be recognized Oct. 10
NEW YORK—Nearly 80 broadcasters, universities, companies and standards organizations will be recognized as recipients of the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Award during a ceremony Oct. 10 to be held in partnership with NAB during the 2021 NAB Show, Oct. 9-13, in Las Vegas, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced.
“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949, and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” said NATAS CEO & President Adam Sharp. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious companies, again in partnership with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”
The award is presented to living individuals, a company or scientific or technical organization for development and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent an extensive improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television, NATAS said.
The winners include:
System to Measure Video Performances and Demographics across multiple platforms
- Nielsen
Pioneering Development and Deployment of Server-Side Ad Manipulation and/or Playout for Adaptive Bitrate Video Distribution
- mDialog, Anvato (Google)
- NBCU
- This Technology (Comcast)
- Seawell (Commscope)
- Time Warner Cable (Charter)
Development of Open Perceptual Metrics for Video Encoding Optimization
- Beamr
- Netflix
- University of Southern California
- Université de Nantes
- University of Texas at Austin
- SSIMWAVE
- Disney
- Brightcove
- ATEME
Development of the Event Signaling and Management API Standard
- CableLabs
- Comcast
- TimeWarner Cable (Charter)
- SCTE
Pioneering Deployment of the Event Signaling and Management API
- TimeWarner Cable (Charter)
- Arris (CommScope)
- Cisco
- Envivio (MediaKind)
- Harmonic
- RGB
- This Technology (Comcast)
Pioneering Development of LED Lighting for Television Production
- Litepanels LTD (Vitec Production Solutions)
Cross-MVPD Dynamic Ad Insertion for Cable Network Video on Demand Content
- Canoe Ventures
AI/Optimization for Real-Time Video Compression
- Harmonic
- MediaKind
- ATEME
- Amazon Web Services
Invention and Pioneering Development of Intra-Pixel Charge Transfer CMOS Image Sensors
- Eric Fossum
- ON Semiconductor
- Eastman Kodak
Standardization of SMPTE ST 2110
- SMPTE
- Video Services Forum (VSF)
Common Encryption
- European Broadcasting Union
- DVB
Content Delivery Networks
- Akamai Technologies
Standardization and Commercialization of Television—Broadcast, Hybrid Electrical and FiberOptic Camera Cable and Connectors
- SMPTE
- The Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB)
- European Broadcasting Union
- LEMO
- Belden
- NEMAL
OLED Reference Monitors for Creative, Technical, Quality Control and Client Viewing
- LG Electronics
- Sony Electronics
Dynamic Metadata for Optimal HDR and WCG Color Volume Mapping
- Dolby Laboratories
Advanced Authoring Format
- AAF Association (AMWA)
- Avid Technology
- BBC Research & Development
- European Broadcasting Union
Pioneering Secure Cloud-Based VFX Project Management and Collaboration at Scale
- Nelvana (Corus Entertainment)
- Shotgun Software (Autodesk)
Development and Pioneering Deployment of Synchronized Local DMA Advertising Capability for DBS/MVPDs
- Ampersand
- Comcast
- Charter
- Cox
- AT&T
- Dish
- Invidi
Standardization of the ISO Base Media File Format
- File Format Subgroup under ISO/IEC JTC1/SC29/WG 3
On-Air Touch Screen for Data Visualization
- CBS
- CNN
Development of Massive Processing Optimized Compression Technologies
- Amazon
- ATEME
- Bitmovin
- Brightcove
- Disney
- Encoding.com
- Google-YouTube
- Netflix
Newsroom Computer System (NRCS) Used to Plan and Automate the Production of Linear Live-To-Air or Live-to-Recording News Program
- Associated Press
- Avid
More information is available on the NATAS website.
