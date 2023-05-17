NABLF To Honor JPMorgan Chase With Corporate Leadership Award

WASHINGTON, D.C.—JPMorgan Chase will receive the 2023 Corporate Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) June 6 at The Anthem auditorium here.

The award, to be presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, will be presented during the 2023 Celebration of Service to America, the NABLF said.

The Corporate Leadership Award is given to a leading business outside the broadcast industry that exemplifies an extraordinary focus on community service and corporate social responsibility, it said.

Circle City Broadcasting, a Black-owned TV station in Indianapolis, nominated the company for the award. The broadcaster has worked with JPMorgan Chase on several initiatives, it said.

The nomination recognizes the bank’s efforts to help businesses, communities and employees build sustainable wealth, especially in Black, Hispanic and Latino communities, it said.

“We are moved by the transformative work that JPMorgan Chase is doing in local communities to expand accessible homeownership, create a more diverse and inclusive workforce and grow small businesses,” said NABLF president and NAB chief diversity officer Michelle Duke. “The foundation is honored to present JPMorgan Chase with the 2023 Corporate Leadership Award for their outstanding commitment to community service and philanthropy.”

In 2020, JPMorgan Chase made a $30 billion Racial Equity Commitment (opens in new tab) to help close the racial wealth gap. As part of the commitment, the bank lends and directs funding to help increase sustainable homeownership, expand affordable housing, grow small businesses, support diverse suppliers, improve financial health and build a more diverse and inclusive workforce. It has deployed more than $29 billion of that commitment, NABLF said.

“For more than 200 years, JPMorgan Chase has served as an engine of the economy and champion of opportunity around the world in good and challenging times,” said Alicia Wilson, global head of philanthropy for the North America Region at JPMorgan Chase.

“We’re proud to receive the 2023 Corporate Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation, which shares our dedication to advancing equity and commitment to supporting local communities.”